Competition for places pleases Robinson

DANNY Robinson believes competition for places is only going to strengthen his squad for the new season.

Thatcham have added to their squad with the signing of centre forward duo Callum Parsons and Connor Waldon.

Robinson has added a whole host of players as the club prepares for a tough campaign in the Southern League and he was pleased with his latest recruits.

He said: “Callum was a centre forward with Swindon Supermarine last season and before that he hit 25 goals for Highworth Town when they were flying.

“He’s a player that I have been chasing for a couple of seasons now and I’m glad he’s put pen to paper.”

Waldon, who started his career with Swindon Town, also makes the move to Waterside Park.

Robinson said: “We’ve brought in Connor who has Southern League experience with Highworth and North Leigh.

“The competition for places is what I want and I know these two will strengthen our squad.”

However, striker Liam Ferdinand, who scored 38 goals in all competitions last season, has rejoined Bracknell Town.

Thatcham have played two pre-season friendlies in preparation for the campaign.

A 3-2 victory against Hellenic League side Brimscombe & Thrupp on Saturday was followed up with a 2-1 defeat against Wessex Premier side Sholing on Monday night.

“It’s all starting to click into place now – we have captain Tom Melledew back and we’ll have Gareth Thomas, Jordan Brown and Tom Moran all back too,” said Robinson.

On Saturday afternoon, the Kingfishers will send squads to two different grounds as part of pre-season.

“The squad will be split into two with half going to Flackwell with our development coach Mike Aspell and I’ll take a first-team squad to Salisbury,” said Robinson.