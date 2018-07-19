Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Boys Beating Cancer returns to Newbury

Thousands of boys and men are expected to take part in the Race For Life-inspired charity event

Fiona Tomas

Fiona Tomas

THOUSANDS of men and boys are expected to pack into Newbury Showground on Saturday to join the fight against cancer.

Inspired by the success of Race for Life, Boys Beating Cancer offers a series of races – from a toddler dash and 1km family run to chip-timed 5km and 10km races.

Only open to boys and men, it is an opportunity to dress up, get the running shoes on and raise money for Cancer Research UK. 

The event has raised thousands in previous years.

The first race, the toddler dash, starts at 9.30am, followed by the 1k family fun run 10 minutes later.  

The final races – 5km and 10km chip-timed runs – will start at 10am.

For more details, visit www.boysbeatingcancer.org/  

