Thatcham welcome Yate Town on opening day of the season

THATCHAM Town will start their Southern League Division 1 South campaign against Yate Town at Waterside Park on August 18.

The Kingfishers are returning to the Southern League after winning the Hellenic League title in an historic season for the club.

Danny Robinson's side won 31 of their 38 league games last season and pipped Highworth Town to the title on goal difference.

Other notable fixtures for Town see them travel to Fleet Town on Boxing Day and finish the season at home to Slimbridge.

Thatcham Town 2018/19 fixtures

AUGUST

Sat 18 Yate Town...…….(H)

Tue 21 Winchester City...…….(A)

Mon 27 Fleet Town...…….(H)

SEPTEMBER

Sat 1 Larkhall Athletic...…….(A)

Sat 15 Barnstaple Town...……….(H)

Sat 22 Highworth Town...…….(A)

Sat 29 Bristol Manor Farm...…….(H)

OCTOBER

Sat 6 Eversham United...…….(A)

Sat 20 Street...…….(H)

NOVEMBER

Sat 3 Cirencester Town...…….(A)

Sat 10 Moneyfields……….(H)

Sat 17 Mangotsfield United……….(A)

Sat 24 Cinderford Town……….(H)

DECEMBER

Sat 1 Blackfield & Langley……….(A)

Sat 8 Bideford……….(A)

Sat 15 Melksham Town……….(H)

Sat 22 Paulton Rovers……….(H)

Wed 26 Fleet Town……….(A)

Sat 29 Yate Town……….(A)

JANUARY

Tue 1 AFC Totton……….(H)

Sat 5 Slimbridge……….(A)

Sat 12 Winchester City……….(H)

Sat 19 Barnstaple Town……….(A)

Sat 26 Highworth Town……….(H)

FEBRUARY

Sat 2 Bristol Manor Farm……….(A)

Sat 9 Evesham United……….(H)

Sat 16 Street……….(A)

Sat 23 Cirencester Town……….(H)

MARCH

Sat 2 Melksham Town……….(A)

Sat 9 Bideford……….(H)

Sat 16 Cinderford Town……….(A)

Sat 23 Blackfield & Langley……….(H)

Sat 30 Moneyfields……….(A)

APRIL

Sat 6 Mangotsfield United……….(H)

Sat 13 Paulton Rovers……….(A)

Sat 20 Larkhall Athletic……….(H)

Mon 22 AFC Totton……….(A)

Sat 27 Slimbridge……….(H)