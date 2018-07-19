Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

B3051 is closed for two months

Parish council chairman warns about satnav advice

Charlotte Booth

Charlotte Booth

The B3051 in Ashford Hill will be closed for up to two months while the developer Blaze installs drainage pipes. 

Chairman of Ashford Hill with Headley Parish Council Joe Woodford said: "I'd like to advise local drivers that the B3051 road is closed within Ashford Hill and routes that satnavs are suggesting to take, like Old Lane, which is not suitable for any vehicle, is a dead end although these devices might suggest otherwise."

