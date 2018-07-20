Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Golf seniors club together for Citizens Advice West Berkshire

A silent auction at Newbury and Crookham Golf Club raises over two thousand pounds for the under-funded service

Charlotte Booth

Charlotte Booth

charlotte.booth@newburynews.co.uk

THE senior section of Newbury and Crookham Golf Club has presented Citizens Advice West Berkshire with a cheque for £2,114.50.

The money was raised through a silent auction, which was held in conjunction with the club’s annual Open competition.

West Berkshire Citizens Advice chief executive Sue Mackie said: “The kind donation received from the Newbury and Crookham senior members will be used to support the core running costs of our service, in order to help the residents of West Berkshire with the problems they face, while also providing evidence to influence the policies and practices that affect their lives.”

Newbury and Crookham senior captain Keith Watson said: “I have spent some time volunteering for West Berkshire Citizens Advice and have seen the good that can come from its existence.

"We are only too pleased to have been able to help what is a very important service.”

The charity has been faced with a massive reduction in its funding from West Berkshire Council in recent years.

