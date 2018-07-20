Lucky locals savour epic adventure holiday

TWO friends have completed an epic adventure across North America, courtesy of a competition they won through Virgin Holidays.

Wash Common resident Tom Martin and Ryan Gilmour, from Stockcross, covered 12 destinations and 50 experiences across the continent in just four weeks.

Some of their memorable experiences included flying over Niagara Falls in a helicopter, whale-watching in Boston and star-gazing along the San Andreas Fault in California.

The friends were lucky winners of an ‘holido’ adventure with the travel company.

To win, the pair recorded a 60- second video showing why they were the right people to go on the challenge.

They also became the face of the brand’s social channels, through which they added hundreds of mind-blowing experiences to its portfolio across the US and Canada.

Mr Martin, a consultant for Dovetail Recruitment in Newbury, said: “Much to her regret, my manager had seen the competition being advertised on Facebook and decided to tag me in the post and we are both very thankful she did.”

Both Mr Martin and Mr Ryan had previously travelled together for two years and were “itching” for a new and exciting adventure.

Mr Martin added it was difficult to pick a highlight from the trip.

He said: “For us, it’s a joint winner between the seaplane journey from Vancouver to Whistler, where we travelled past semi-active volcanoes and over beautiful glaciers, or the Top Gun plane experience in Las Vegas.”

Virgin Holidays South West area manager Sue Sandy said: “I’m delighted that Tom and Ryan got a taste of the 300 new experiences that Virgin Holidays have launched.

“I’m sure they’ve created happy holiday memories to share with friends and family.”