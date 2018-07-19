Double winners Wila are a team for all seasons

IT was double delight for Wila Lighting at the Newbury Netball League’s annual meeting on Monday.

Wila picked up the Winter and Summer League Steiner Premier Division winners medals at Newbury Rugby Club.

It maintained the club’s dominance of the league – they completed the Winter and Summer double last year as well.

They were pushed all the way this year, though, and needed a final-day win over runners-up Jets Black to seal the title.

Jets Orange carded a 100-per-cent winning record on their way to winning the Summer League Division 1 title.

And MAT Lighting were also unbeaten as they raced to first place in Division 2.

Jets Black had to settle for second place behind Wila in the Winter Premier Division.

Jets Orange pipped Newbury 4X4 Centre for the Winter League Division 1 title.

And Newbury Juniors won the Winter Division 2 championship ahead of Hungerford Hunters.