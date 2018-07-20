Missing woman from Mortimer found safe

West Berkshire puppy farming gang member jailed
A woman who was reported missing from Mortimer has been found safe.
Elizabeth Oke, aged 75, was located in the early hours.
She was reported missing yesterday (Thursday).
Thames Valley Police thanked the public and the media for sharing the appeal and Berkshire Lowland Search and Rescue, supported by Berkshire Search and Rescue Dogs, for their efforts to help to locate her.
