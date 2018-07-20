Crews spend all night tackling huge hay bale fire in Wash Common

FIREFIGHTERS have spent all night tackling a huge hay bale fire in Wash Common.

It is being treated as arson and Thames Valley Police has now launched an investigation.

Two crews from Newbury attended the blaze, in a field close to Essex Street, after receiving reports that 50 tonnes of hay bales "were well alight in an open area" at 10.30pm last night (Thurs).

Crew manager Phil Knight, from Newbury White Watch, said this morning: "We have had crews there throughout the night, rotating every four hours.

"We had to protect the surrounding area and make sure the field didn't go up as well.

"Fortunately, no one was injured and it has been passed onto Thames Valley Police as it is being treated as a suspected arson."

Video by Rachel Horner