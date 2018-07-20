Don't miss your WhatsApp daily local news fix

THE Newbury Weekly News has launched its new WhatsApp news service and hundreds of people have already signed up in the first day. It's quick, easy and free – so why not join them?

Get the latest news, sport and entertainment directly to your phone, every day.

No fake news – just trusted, up-to-date information from the Newbury Weekly News.

All you need to do is:

. Download WhatsApp if you don’t already have it.

. Add 07484 919596 as a new contact on your phone

. Ping the message ‘News’ to that number

. You will get a welcome message

. If you no longer want to use the service simply WhatsApp ‘Stop’ to this contact and we will remove you

It’s that simple.

You will get one local news story a day, directly to your phone. During a major incident we may send more than one message to keep you as well informed as we can about what's going on.

And if you don’t like it, you just delete our chat. Don't worry, we won't be offended!

If you don’t already have WhatsApp installed on your device, you can download it for free from your app store. WhatsApp works on all iPhones and android devices.

Don't worry, your phone number won't be shared with any third parties and will only be used to administer the WhatsApp news service. We will not collect any other personal details from you to provide this service.