Alpacas pay visit to Newbury care home

Woolly friends Enzo and Scally surprise elderly residents

Fiona Tomas

Fiona Tomas

RESIDENTS at Argyles Care Home in Newbury welcomed two very different visitors last week.

A pair of alpacas, Enzo and Scally, popped into the centre in Pound Street with their owner Sharon Matthews, from Hampstead Norreys alpaca stud Wyld Court Alpacas.

The care home’s senior activities co-ordinator Helen-Marie Oakman said: “The response from the residents and staff was overwhelming, with everyone falling in love with their soft coat and angelic faces and prompting fantastic questions about these adorable animals.”

Home manager Cheryl Goldsmith said: “It was fantastic to see the engagement and smiles on the residents’ faces when they encountered a different type of animal than the normal run-of- the-mill cat or dog. 

“Their fur was so soft to touch and even the residents who have visual difficulties could take part in the activity.”

