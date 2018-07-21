Craig David to sing at Newbury Racecourse this weekend

SINGER Craig David will be entertaining the crowds after the racing at Newbury Racecourse on Saturday.

He will take to the stage at 5.40pm for the first of this year’s Party in the Paddock racedays.

Since releasing his debut album, Born To Do It, in 2000, he has had 20 UK top 40 singles, seven UK top 40 albums and sold more than 15 million records worldwide as a solo artist.

Tickets are selling fast, with the Grandstand completely sold out and fewer than 500 tickets available in the Premier Enclosure.

Those wishing to attend are being advised to buy tickets online at www.newburyracecourse.co.uk as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

Racegoers are being reminded that there will be no trains from outside the station and a replacement bus service will be in operation instead.

Newbury Racecourse head of communications Harriet Collins, said: “We are looking likely to sell out on Saturday for Weatherby’s Super Sprint Day featuring Craig David.

“We have a limited number of Premier tickets remaining, but do have space in our Racegoers Restaurant, which offers the best view of the stage. It should be great day and weather looks set fair.

“Anyone planning on travelling by rail should be aware that GWR are running a bus replacement service over the weekend, due to ongoing works.”