Woolton Hill Junior School celebrate 'Woolfest'

THE friends of Woolton Hill Junior School (FWHJS) hosted its seventh Woolfest on Friday, July 6.

The event, held to raise much-needed school funds, was a huge success, attracting more than 400 guests and raising almost £5,000.

A silent auction attracted a record number of donations from local businesses – nearly £3,000.

These included two tickets to Phantom of the Opera, donated by local residents Lord and Lady Lloyd-Webber, 25 passes for paintballing from Bedlam and two Premier Enclosure tickets from Newbury Racecourse.

FWHJS chairwoman Clare McLaughlin said: “We were thrilled to host such a fun family event for the local community.

"We are hugely grateful for the generous support we received from local businesses.

“Woolfest is our main fundraising event of the year and to raise nearly £5,000 will make such a difference to the school.”

Headteacher Yvonne Standing added: “Woolfest 2018 was a fantastic event. It was great to see families enjoying themselves while raising essential funds for our school.”

Highlights included local band Paper Houses entertaining the crowd, huge inflatables supplied by JV Bouncy Castles and refreshments from Highclere’s Red House pub and Enborne’s Two Cocks Brewery.

The money will go towards interactive whiteboards for the classrooms.