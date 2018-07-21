Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

'You idiots!' - parish council slams defibrillator thieves

THIEVES have stolen one of Kintbury’s life-saving defibrillators.

The theft prompted exasperated parish councillors to brand the culprits “idiots” in a poster circulated around the area.

Defibrillators were sited outside the Coronation Hall, in the disused BT phone box on Craven Way and on the toilet block opposite The Dundas Arms.

Parish councillor John Hemphill said: “I check the machines on a monthly basis to ensure the batteries are fully powered and the pads and all accessories are in place.

“It was during a routine inspection I discovered the defibrillator housed in the disused phone box in Craven Way was missing.

“The Kintbury community is enraged at this theft as they realise that the defibrillator is there to save lives, and they cannot believe that anyone would do such a thing.”

The poster produced by the parish council states: “To the idiots that have done this – why? You can’t sell it; you can’t use it for anything – what’s the point?

“It could be a relative of yours or you yourself that needs it in an emergency – have you thought of that?

“If you know where it is then put it back – now.”

Nick Young, of Heartstart Thatcham, expressed sympathy for his Kintbury counterparts and said: “Theft of a defibrillator is just thoughtless and disgusting.

“To put it simply it has endangered lives.

“We would like to reiterate that these devices do not contain any form of medication in them and can only be used for someone in cardiac arrest.”

Meanwhile, the police have been informed of the theft and can be contacted via the 101 number.

In addition, anyone with information can call Mr Hemphill on (01488) 657336 or 07774 110286.

