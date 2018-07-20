Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Racing round-up: Angel Mead and Rustang enjoy big wins at Newbury

There were seven races at Newbury on Friday afternoon

Newbury Races

ANOTHER action packed weekend at Newbury Racecourse got underway on Friday afternoon as seven races took place ahead of the Weatherbys Super Sprint meeting on Saturday.

As well as racing action this weekend, music artist Craig David, will also be performing after the last race tomorrow and is due on stage at around 5.40pm.

In the first race on Friday, Momkin (3/1) came home in first with Andrea Atzeni guiding the horse over the line quickest.

Beat Le Bon took second and deserves credit for taking Momkin all the way in a very close finish. 

Meanwhile, it was a third place finish for Frankie Dettori and 13/8 favourite, Sheriffmuir.

Nicola Currie guided 20/1, Angel Mead to victory in the 14:30 ahead of Gallovie (16/1) in second, while joint favourite, Magnetic Charm finished third.

Galmarley (7/2) secured the win in the third race on Friday afternoon, ahead of Mistress Quickly (6/1) in second and Di Alta (16/1) in third. 

Frankie Dettori was on Natalie's Joy in the Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Rose Bowl Stakes as he took first place on the 11/10 favourite ahead of Chuck Willis, who finished second.

Nathan, the favourite in the fifth race of the day, couldn't build up a challenge to win as Rustang (10/1) finished first over the line ahead of Hawridge Flyer (7/1) in second.

In the penultimate race of the afternoon, favourite Majboor came first at evens, ahead of Air of York (6/1) who claimed second place.

Champagne Bob came home in first place in the final race of the afternoon, ahead of Dream Catching in second place.

Now with the seven races complete, all attention turns to Saturday's Super Sprint with more than 20,000 people expected to be in attendance at the racecourse.

