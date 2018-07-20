Weather update: RAIN expected to break up the heatwave

IF you're wondering whether to water your yellowing lawn – hold back yet.

Light rain showers are expected across Newbury and the rest of the district this evening, starting at 6pm.

They will continue through the night and into the early hours of Saturday morning.

It comes as parts of the southeast are bracing for heavy downpours as the scorching heatwave ushers in stormy weather.

The Met Office has warned 30mm of rain could fall in the space of an hour as a yellow warning for thunderstorms is extended across London, the south of England and the east midlands.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy – with highs of 25 degrees Celsius – with the chance of further light rain.

The cooler weather, however, won’t last long.

The hot summer heatwave will return on Sunday, where temperatures are expected to reach a maximum of 27 degrees.