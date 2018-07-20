Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Crews currently battling a huge fire in Tadley

Blaze breaks out in woodland next to children's play area

Crews battling a huge fire in Tadley

CREWS are currently on the scene of a huge fire in Tadley.

The blaze broke out in a field next to a play area and four acres of gorse and woodland are currently alight.

A spokesman for the Hampshire Fire Service confirmed that it was called at 3pm to reports of a fire in Broad Halfpenny Lane.

Firefighters from Basingstoke and across the border in West Berkshire are using four hose reels and knapsacks in attempt to extinguish it.

Police are also in attendance.

This picture was taken by Heidi Carter this afternoon.

