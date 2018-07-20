Cricket round-up: Wins for Thatcham and Sulhamstead

NICK Bishop took four wickets as Thatcham Town moved up to second place in Division 2B with a six-wicket win over Beaconsfield.

Town lost the toss and fielded first, but Beaconsfield made a solid start through opener Adam Francis, who batted well before falling one run short of his half century.

Thatcham pounced and took three quick wickets, and although Harry Stephens hit a defiant 46, more good bowling resulted in Beaconsfield being dismissed for 148.

Bishop finished with 4-19 from 10 overs, while Chris Bird claimed 3-19 from 11 and Ryan Gilmour took 2-27 from 12.

Thatcham got off to a brilliant start in reply as Rhys Williams blasted 57 and Jack Young scored 43.

Jamie Young weighed in with 27 to help Town cruise home by six wickets at 151-4 in 36.2 overs.

In Division 4A, Purley-on-Thames fell to a narrow one-wicket defeat against Bagshot.

Batting first, Purley’s Richard Sanford top-scored with 56, while Andrew Jackson added 43.

But the visitors struggled to build momentum during their innings as they were eventually bowled out for 181.

Purley were always in the hunt as Andrew Jackson took four wickets and Patrick Allen claimed three, but Alex Dunnage (47) and Brad Passfield (40) just did enough as Bagshot edged home at 185-9.

Newbury slipped to a two-wicket loss against White Waltham in Division 4A, despite Rajeev Hanabe scoring an excellent 70.

Hanabe partnered Charlie Anstey at the crease, but the latter was caught out for seven and things didn’t get much better for them.

Rohit Sengupta (24) and Kevin Mills (21) offered solid support, but Newbury were still restricted to 185.

Despite Newbury’s Jagjit Singh taking 4-37, Waltham never looked back after making an impressive start.

More confident scoring followed as they finished on 187- 8.

Elsewhere in the division, Sulhamstead & Ufton beat local rivals Theale & Tilehurst by seven wickets.

Rob Why scored 24 for Theale, but three wickets from both Doug MacDonald and Craig Palmer skittled them out for 109.

Sulhamstead only needed five batsmen to reach their target, Jamie Seward finishing on 52no as they eased home at 111-3.

In Division 5B, Purley-on-Thames 2nd lost to Wargrave by 92 runs.

Raj Senniappan top-scored for Purley with 39, while Adam Mugford scored 28, but they were all out for 145.

Meanwhile, Thatcham Town 2nd suffered a two-wicket defeat against Eversley 2nd.

Town won the toss and batted first and struggled to 132 all out, Alec Davidson-Soler top-scoring with 28.

But Eversley batsman Martin hammered 63 as they finished on 136-8 after 38 overs.

Bradfield beat Theale & Tilehurst 2nd by 159 runs in Division 6B.

Jamie Stansfield led the way with a brilliant 104, while Jon Stebbings (59), Ben Hardy (39) and Jake Atkinson (35) helped Bradfield to 317.

Theale were never in the hunt, despite a defiant 32 from Mark Mason, and were bowled out for 158.

In Division 7A, Sulhamstead & Ufton 2nd beat Kidmore End 2nd by seven wickets, while Theale & Tilehurst 3rd suffered a two-wicket defeat to Royal Ascot 3rd.

Elsewhere, Newbury 2nd also suffered defeat as they went down by five wickets to White Waltham 2nd.

Mike Beaumont hammered a superb 90 for Newbury, but they were shot out for 156 and Waltham eased home.

In Division 8A, Bradfield 3nd beat Thatcham Town 3rd by 10 wickets, Jamie Farrow taking 6-14 and hitting an unbeaten 37.

But Newbury 3rd crashed to Maidenhead & Bray 4th by 137 runs in Division 9A.