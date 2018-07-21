Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

And they're off! Great start for Boys Beating Cancer

Around 150 participants pound the showground in aid of charity

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

FAMILIES turned out to cheer participants - many in fancy dress - for the annual Boys Beating Cancer race at Newbury Showground today (Saturday).

Super Mario and Al Capone were spotted among the runners, while race regular Rob Faulkner was worried about taking off into the wind while sporting a burlesque outfit complete with giant feather wings.

A new team has taken up the challenge of putting on the popular event, and they hope to raise its profile and attract more people next year.

First past the post in the 10k today was Mark Lane from Lambourn, who was limbering up for a 100 mile event in Cirencester.

Winner of the 5k was Bernie Gerard from Newbury.

Inspired by the success of Race for Life, Boys Beating Cancer offers a series of races – from a toddler dash and 1km family run to chip-timed 5km and 10km races.

Only open to boys and men - although at least one lady with false beard and chest wig may have slipped through - it is an opportunity to dress up, get the running shoes on and raise money for Cancer Research UK.

The event has raised thousands in previous years.

For pictures, results and more from the event, see next Thursday's Newbury Weekly News.

