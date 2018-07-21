Ginger Nut claims Super Sprint victory

IT was another winner for Richard Hannon at Newbury at Ginger Nut won the Weatherbys Super Sprint in the 15:35 on Saturday afternoon.

25 entered the £250,000 race at Newbury as Moojim (50/1) came second while Kinks (9/2 jf) finished third.

Meanwhile, the other big race of the day saw Stratum take first place in the JLT Cup.

The race (2m 110y) was added to the card for the first time earlier this month and certainly delivered in excitement.

In the opening race of the afternoon, William Buick registered yet another win at Newbury as he guided 11-4 favourite, Emotionless to victory.

EMOTIONLESS! The 11-4 favourite wins the 13:50 at @NewburyRacing. Desert Encounter comes home in second. #Newbury #WeatherbysSuperSprint pic.twitter.com/U2wGq3x1IJ — Newbury Today Sport (@NWN_Sport) 21 July 2018

The victory never really seemed in doubt as Buick took the lead early on and seemingly held off any fight from Desert Encounter, who finished second.

Stratum finished over the line first in the inaugural JLT Cup and backed up why the Willie Mullins trained horse was favourite prior to the race.

Harry Bentley, riding Kloud Gate (33/1) finished second while Coeur de Lion (17/2) came home in third.

Projection - the 11/4 favourite in the bet365 Hackwood Stakes was pipped to victory by Yafta (7/1) while Dream Of Dreams (9/1) finished third.

Ginger Nut - guided by Bentley - pipped Moojim to victory while Kinks finished third in the Super Sprint race.

GINGER NUT! The 16/1 wins the #WeatherbysSuperSprint ahead of Moojim and Kinks! #Newbury pic.twitter.com/rx9hQC7oyv — Newbury Today Sport (@NWN_Sport) 21 July 2018

In the fifth race of the afternoon, Indian Sounds (7/2) held off Cool Reflection to seal victory in the bet365 Novice Stakes.

Red Tea - priced at 14/1 - won in the penultimate race of the afternoon ahead of Melodies (4/1) who finished second.

In the final race of the afternoon, Mankib at 9/2 came home in first ahead of Top Score in second and Lake Volta in third.

Meanwhile, favourite for the race Medahim, finished fourth.