Car written off at new buildouts

A SINGLE car collision in Baydon this afternoon (Saturday) renders the vehicle a write off.

Dominic Thorpe who lives in France, was driving his silver Citroen along Ermin Street to take his eleven-year-old son to PGL Liddington for the weekend when he hit the buildouts on the corner of Ermin Close.

Wiltshire Police and a rapid response vehicle were called to the scene at 4:40pm,

Mr Thorpe was not injured in the collision although his son sustained minor injuries to his neck.

The rapid response service was in attendance but he did not require medical attention.

Mr Thorpe said: "I was driving about 20 miles per hour. I saw the buildout and I thought I had driven to avoid it but obviously not enough.

"I've not driven along this road before, and only saw the buildout as I came over the brow of the hill, but I was only doing 20 miles per hour."

The police officer in attendance said: "He came up the road, not speeding as far as we are aware and for some reason he collided with the post. There is no evidence he has been drinking. It must just be driver error."

A resident from Ermin Close, Guy Watson spread sawdust onto the oil on the road and added: "Everybody has played their part and all rushed out when they heard the collision."

These buildouts were constructed in April 2018 and have been the source of much controversy in the village with Parish Council meetings being postponed due to a handful of villagers acting aggressively towards the Parish Council.