Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Arrest following Newbury Racecourse assault

Police want any witnesses to come forward

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

policeman

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a woman at Newbury Racecourse on Saturday. 

The woman was kneed in the groin and suffered intense pain but did not require hospital treatment.

It took place near the steps of the grandstand, next to the betting totes, at approximately 6.30pm.

Thames Valley Police believe the assault was witnessed by a number of people, but none have come forward yet.

Investigating officer PC Will Smith said: “Unfortunately, no witnesses have contacted police, but this happened in a very busy part of the race course.

“I am particularly keen to speak to a female witness, who is in her mid-twenties, blond and wearing a light flowery dress, as she was seen speaking to the victim.

“Given the venue and the time of day, I am hopeful that many people would have witnessed the assault, and I would urge them to contact 101, quoting reference number 43180223221.

“Alternatively, you can visit https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ and provide all the details there.”

 A 54-year-old man from Newbury has been arrested on suspicion of common assault and has been released under investigation.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Crews currently battling a huge fire in Tadley

Crews battling a huge fire in Tadley

Crews spend all night tackling huge hay bale fire in Wash Common

Crews spend all night tackling huge hay bale fire in Wash Common

Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Newbury

Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Newbury

Car written off at new buildouts

Car written off at new buildouts

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33