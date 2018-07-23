Arrest following Newbury Racecourse assault

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a woman at Newbury Racecourse on Saturday.

The woman was kneed in the groin and suffered intense pain but did not require hospital treatment.

It took place near the steps of the grandstand, next to the betting totes, at approximately 6.30pm.

Thames Valley Police believe the assault was witnessed by a number of people, but none have come forward yet.

Investigating officer PC Will Smith said: “Unfortunately, no witnesses have contacted police, but this happened in a very busy part of the race course.

“I am particularly keen to speak to a female witness, who is in her mid-twenties, blond and wearing a light flowery dress, as she was seen speaking to the victim.

“Given the venue and the time of day, I am hopeful that many people would have witnessed the assault, and I would urge them to contact 101, quoting reference number 43180223221.

“Alternatively, you can visit https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ and provide all the details there.”

A 54-year-old man from Newbury has been arrested on suspicion of common assault and has been released under investigation.