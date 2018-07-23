Woman attacked at Newbury Racecourse

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a 24-year-old woman was assaulted in an incident at Newbury race course.

At around 6.30pm on Saturday, July 21, the victim was near to the steps of the grandstand next to the betting totes when a man kneed her in the groin.

The victim did not require hospital treatment, but suffered intense pain as a result of the attack.

It’s believed the assault would have been witnessed by a number of people, but nobody has yet come forward.

Investigating officer PC Will Smith, based at Newbury police station, said: “Unfortunately, no witnesses have contacted police, but this happened in a very busy part of the race course.

“I am particularly keen to speak to a female witness, who is in her mid-twenties, blond and wearing a light flowery dress, as she was seen speaking to the victim.

“Given the venue and the time of day, I am hopeful that many people would have witnessed the assault, and I would urge them to contact 101, quoting reference number 43180223221."