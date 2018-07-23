Three teenagers arrested for arson
Pic taken by Heidi Carter
THREE teenagers were arrested on suspicion of arson following a huge fire in Tadley last Friday afternoon.
Two 14-year-old girls and a 15-year-old boy have since been released under investigation.
The blaze broke out in a field next to a play area and four acres of gorse and woodland were damaged by fire.
A spokesman for the Hampshire Fire Service confirmed that it was called at 3pm to reports of a fire in Broad Halfpenny Lane.
Firefighters from Basingstoke and across the border in West Berkshire used four hose reels and knapsacks in an attempt to extinguish it.
