Three teenagers arrested for arson

THREE teenagers were arrested on suspicion of arson following a huge fire in Tadley last Friday afternoon.

Two 14-year-old girls and a 15-year-old boy have since been released under investigation.

The blaze broke out in a field next to a play area and four acres of gorse and woodland were damaged by fire.

A spokesman for the Hampshire Fire Service confirmed that it was called at 3pm to reports of a fire in Broad Halfpenny Lane.

Firefighters from Basingstoke and across the border in West Berkshire used four hose reels and knapsacks in an attempt to extinguish it.