Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Three teenagers arrested for arson

Tadley fire started deliberately

Charlotte Booth

Charlotte Booth

charlotte.booth@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

Three teenagers arrested for arson

Pic taken by Heidi Carter

THREE teenagers were arrested on suspicion of arson following a huge fire in Tadley last Friday afternoon.

Two 14-year-old girls and a 15-year-old boy have since been released under investigation.

The blaze broke out in a field next to a play area and four acres of gorse and woodland were damaged by fire.

A spokesman for the Hampshire Fire Service confirmed that it was called at 3pm to reports of a fire in Broad Halfpenny Lane.

Firefighters from Basingstoke and across the border in West Berkshire used four hose reels and knapsacks in an attempt to extinguish it.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Crews currently battling a huge fire in Tadley

Crews battling a huge fire in Tadley

Crews spend all night tackling huge hay bale fire in Wash Common

Crews spend all night tackling huge hay bale fire in Wash Common

Woman attacked at Newbury Racecourse

Woman attacked at Newbury Raceciurse

Dogs Trust shop manager stole £26,000

Court No.1 New

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33