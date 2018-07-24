Hungerford and Thatcham face each other for pre-season trophy

HUNGERFORD Town and Thatcham Town will be playing for silverware when the two teams meet in a pre-season friendly at Bulpit Lane on Wednesday evening (7:45pm).

The 'Hungerford Cup' will be on offer for the winners - a trophy that hasn't been on offer since 2003.

Established in the 1903/04 season, the first ever winners of the trophy were Newbury Union Jack FC, and it will be the first time in 15 years that a game will be played for it.

What splits the two?

Two division separate the two teams after Thatcham were promoted to the Southern League Division 1 South as a result of winning the Hellenic League.

The Kingfishers also made history last year as they won the FA Vase at Wembley Stadium, after beating Stockton Town in May.

As for Hungerford, they retained their National League status on the final day of last season as they beat East Thurrock United, 1-0.

A Nicolas Bignall goal was enough for the Crusaders to get the win they needed to remain in the National League South for another year.

Last time they met

The last time the two teams met was back in January 2012, with Hungerford running out 2-1 winners in an Evo Stick Division One South and West clash at Bulpit Lane.

Thatcham had the lead at the half-time interval as winger Carl Self converted his chance after being played through by Tom Etheridge.

However, a second half brace from Crusaders striker Mark Draycott was enough to give the hosts the three points.

Earlier in the 2011/12 season, the two shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Waterside Park.

Gareth Thomas headed the Kingfishers ahead but Jamie Gosling rescued a point for Hungerford.

Match details

Date: Wednesday 25th July

Kick off: 19:45pm

Venue: Bulpit Lane, Hungerford, RG17 0BE