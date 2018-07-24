Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Get your bins out by 6am

Early bin collections this week to ensure workers avoid the heat of the day

Sarah Bosley

sarah.bosley@newburynews.co.uk

West Berkshire's bin collections will start an hour earlier this week as the country continues to bask in a summer heatwave.

Rubbish and recycling will be collected from 6am from tomorrow (Wednesday, July 25) until the end of the week.

West Berkshire Council said the change was due to the very hot weather and added that the move will ensure that the "collection crews can avoid being out in the heat during the hottest part of the day".

In a statement it urged residents to "please put your bins out before 6am and let your neighbours, friends and family know that we’ll be collecting earlier".

You can find more information on waste collections on the council's Facebook page @recyclewestberkshire or website www.westberks.gov.uk/waste

