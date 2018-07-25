Motorcyclist threatened with knife in Newbury

A MOTORCYCLIST was threatened with a knife during an altercation in Newbury on Saturday.

Shortly after the incident, which took place in Craven Road at around 6.15pm, a knife was recovered in the surrounding area and a quantity of drugs were also found by police.

Two people have been arrested in connection with this incident and have since been released under investigation.

A 16-year-old boy from Newbury was arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article and on suspicion of possession of cannabis.

An 18-year-old man also from Newbury has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and on suspicion of possession of cannabis.

A group of four boys approached the victim, an unknown man, who was sitting on a red and white motorcycle which was parked on the road.

One of the offenders threatened the victim with a knife. A second offender tried to remove the motorcyclists helmet.

Following an altercation, the victim rode away on the motorcycle and the offenders ran away in the direction of the town centre.

The victim is not believed to have been injured during the incident.

All of the offenders were aged in their late teens. The first is described as being of mixed race, approximately 5ft 10ins tall with short dark hair and had a slim build. He was dressed all in grey and carrying a shoulder bag.

The second is described as being a white boy, approximately 5ft 8ins tall with brown hair. He was wearing sunglasses and grey shorts but was without a top.

The third offender is described as white, approximately 5ft 8ins tall with light brown hair. He was wearing a blue hooded top and was holding a glass bottle.

The fourth offender is described as white and approximately 5ft 8ins tall.

Investigating officer PC Tara Hamilton, based at Reading police station, said: "I am appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and saw or heard anything unusual to come forward.

"We are particularly keen to speak to the victim so that we can check on his welfare following this incident."

Anyone with information should call Thames Valley Police on 101, or submit an online form at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ quoting reference number 43180214736.

If you do not want to speak to police, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.