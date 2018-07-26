Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

IN this week's Newbury Weekly News, warnings have been issued following two fires.

In other news, family and friends of Steve Holland have held the first charity match in his memory. 

Meanwhile, should West Berkshire Council set such ambitious targets? 

Plus, men and boys raised thousands of pounds for Boys Beating Cancer. We've got a report and pictures of the event. 

In Hungerford, a national disability charity tells Town & Manor chiefs: ‘Treat us with dignity’ in a row over access to the historic Town Hall.

In Thatcham, residents have their say on proposals for homes and a bridge, and councillors narrowly object to another development. 

And on the Hampshire pages, more than 800 people flocked to Silchester for a special event.  

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

