Man charged in connection with burglaries and assault in West Berkshire

36-year-old facing eight charges

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

police

A man has been charged in connection with an assault and a string of burglaries across three counties. 

James McDonagh, aged 36, of no fixed abode, has been charged with seven counts of dwelling burglary and one count of assault.

The charges are in relation to burglaries in Kintbury, Tilehurst, Pangbourne and Twyford in Berkshire; Cholsey in Oxfordshire; and Little Chalfont in Buckinghamshire in February and March this year.

The assault charge is in relation to an incident in Pangbourne in February this year.

Mr McDonagh is due to appear at Slough Magistrates Court on August 6.

