Langford targets league success with Newbury

NEWBURY FC player/boss Danny Langford has made the league title their number one priority this year.

The club has been demoted a division and will play in the Thames Valley League Division 1 as a result of ground regulations.

Newbury’s lease at Faraday Road expired last month and the club will play their home games at Brimpton Football Club.

Despite what has happened, Langford remains positive about the upcoming season and he has been impressed with what he has seen so far.

He said: “We’ve been getting over 20 lads for training sessions and this weekend we have another friendly.

“It’s a different season for us. We haven’t got the facilities like we did have, but everyone has stuck together and we are working hard.

“I know a lot of teams in this league might not do pre-season, so for us to have a good six weeks ahead of everyone puts us in good stead going forward.”

Newbury slipped to a 3-2 defeat against last season’s Thames Valley League winners Reading YMCA in their first pre-season game last weekend and Langford was pleased with the effort.

He said: “We had 17 lads there and that’s without four or five of my first team squad not being available either.

“There were some new faces and the conditions aren’t great due to the weather and the pitch being dry.

“In terms of what I saw on Saturday, I’m positive at what we have got to come.”

With ongoing issues with West Berkshire Council and their Faraday Road ground, Langford was grateful for the support he has received.

Since moving from their home ground, several local businesses have offered their support with sponsorship for the coming season.

“The support from everyone around the community has been second to none,” said Langford.

Dapper Street in Newbury have provided the club with training equipment, while MANicare in Thatcham have sponsored 18 tracksuits for the season.

Langford also revealed that The Crucible in Newbury have also provided training tops and Chris’ Barbers in Newbury is close to sponsoring a new kit.

With things beginning to move for Newbury, Langford believes this season could be one to remember.

“I think that this season will be productive for the football club and the support from everyone, especially the chairman, who is backing me all the way.

“It’s not where we belong and I want to win the league, it’s a simple as that,” Langford added.

Newbury are still interested in more sponsorship ahead of the new season and anyone interested should get in contact with the club.