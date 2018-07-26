Man banned from drinking in Newbury town centre

A man has been banned from drinking, plus shouting and swearing, in Newbury Town Centre.

Peter Kelly, of no fixed abode, was issued a Criminal Behaviour Order after being "extremely abusive" to others.

The 49-year-old was arrested in April for being drunk and disorderly in Newtown Road; shouting at people and running into the street.

Mr Kelly pleaded guilty to the offence at a hearing at Reading Magistrates Court on May 10. Upon conviction, Thames Valley Police applied for a CBO.

The application was heard at the same court on Tuesday, and the order was granted the same day.

The CBO, which is in place for three years, prohibits Mr Kelly from consuming alcohol or being in possession of an open container of alcohol in Newbury town centre.

He is also prevented from shouting, swearing or using threatening language to people, including police officers and police community support officers.

Breach of this order could result in a fine or imprisonment.

Anti-Social Behaviour Officer, PC Peter Duffy, said: "Thames Valley Police take reports of such anti-social behaviour very seriously and we will use a range of legislation to bring those responsible to justice.

"The Criminal Behaviour Order granted will provide respite for the local community in relation to Kelly's anti-social behaviour.

"When drunk in public he becomes extremely abusive and his aggressive behaviour has been directed at the general public as well as police officers and police community support officers.

"If Kelly breaches the order he will be arrested, and upon conviction, could be sentenced to up to five years imprisonment.

"Anyone affected by anti-social behaviour can report incidents on the Thames Valley Police website at www.thamesvalley.police.uk

"Alternatively you can call our 24-hour police enquiry centre on 101 and ask to speak to your local neighbourhood team."