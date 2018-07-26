Midfield duo sign new deals to boost Town

THATCHAM Town manager Danny Robinson was delighted that midfield duo Ekow Elliott and Lamin Sankoh have agreed deals for the new season.

Elliott, who scored some crucial goals in the Kingfishers’ run to the FA Vase final, featured predominantly throughout the season.

Meanwhile, Sankoh was a regular in the squad before picking up an injury which ruled him out for the majority of the campaign.

Robinson said: “Ekow was a massive part of what we achieved last year and he is certainly a fan favourite.

“He’s a player that likes to entertain people and one of the most talked about players that I have been asked about throughout summer.

“He loves Thatcham and he made that clear before we even started to talk about the new deal.

“He’s been a pleasure to work with.”

With Sankoh back from injury, Robinson believes he can do well this year.

He said: “Before he got injured, he was in the side and his pace can definitely hurt teams.

“He’s come back into pre-season and looked as sharp as anybody.”

As well as re-signing the pair, Robinson has also snapped up Kidlington attacker Lewis Coyle, a player he has been chasing for a while.

“He’s right up my alley,” he said.

“He scores goals, he can play up front or on the wing and he’s got a wonder of a left foot.

“He’s a player that I identified early in summer to add to the quality we have got and he’ll excite the fans.”

Robinson admitted that he expected to lose several members from last season due to the amount of travel they will have to do in the Southern League.

Jordan Brown has signed for Marlow, while Liam Ferdinand (Bracknell), Babs Jarra (Swindon Supermarine) and Jamel Johnson (Binfield) have also left.

However, Robinson has targeted a few more signings before the season gets under way.

He said: “Of course we have lost a few, which was always going to happen, but we have gained some very good players.

“There will be some more players coming in, but we will be ready – it’s been a manic summer because we finished the season late.

“It’s exciting. Last season was a bit of a bubble and we’re looking forward to the season ahead.”

The Kingfishers boss was speaking after finding out the league fixtures for the new campaign and he’s pleased overall.

He said: “I’m delighted with the fixtures. The first thing you look at is the games over the Christmas period and for us it’s nice and local.

“We’ve got the longer ones towards Christmas, but the games have to be played and I think the Southern League are clued up on the teams.”