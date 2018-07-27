ConneXions group opens in Tadley

A SECOND Basingstoke Disability ConneXions group was launched at Tadley Community Centre last Wednesday, thanks to funding support from Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council (BDBC).

The ConneXions group, which supports people affected by a disability, has been run by the Basingstoke and District Disability Forum (BDDF) at Basingstoke Discovery Centre for the past two years.

BDBC awarded the forum a Community and Voluntary Sector programme grant of £39,000, to run over three years, to allow the group to expand and increase its information and advice service.

The council’s cabinet member for finance, service delivery and improvement, Robert Tate (Con, Baughurst and Tadley North), said: “The council is pleased to support Basingstoke and District Disability Forum with a grant to enable the opening of a second ConneXions group in the borough.

“The group meetings provide an excellent opportunity for people with disabilities, their carers and family, to meet new people, relax and chat about the issues that are important to them.

“The new group will give local people in Tadley a safe and supportive space to meet and make new friends.”

Regular meetings are planned on the third Wednesday of the month, from 10am to noon, except for August, and will include talks by guest speakers and free refreshments.

The meetings are free and no pre-booking is required.

For more information, call BDDF on (01256) 423 869 or email info@bddf.org.uk