Plans to convert Bayer offices into housing revealed

Building has been empty since company relocated to Green Park last year

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

PLANS have been submitted to convert Bayer's vacant offices in Newbury into 184 homes.

The pharmaceutical firm was based in the town for more than 30 years before deciding to relocate its 470 staff from Strawberry Hill to Reading's Green Park last year.

It caused a huge backlash at the time, prompting many to question Newbury's ability to retain major employers.

There has been much speculation about what will happen to the now redundant building.

Yesterday, any hopes that a new business may move in seem to evaporate after the application to turn the building into housing was sent to West Berkshire Council.

For more reaction, see next week's Newbury Weekly News.

 

 

