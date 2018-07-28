Golf course homes will pay for hotel

BISHOPSWOOD Golf Course has submitted plans to extend its club house to accommodate a 21-bedroom hotel and 18 new homes.

If approved, the scheme will comprise seven three-bedroomed houses, two three-bedroomed bungalows, three four-bedroomed houses and six five-bedroomed houses with associated parking and landscaping.

According to the planning statement produced by Bell Cornwell Chartered Town Planners, the construction of 18 houses on the south-western corner of the golf course is the mechanism to provide the funds for the hotel development.

It adds: “The money generated from the golf alone is insufficient to sustain the golf club and, while the club does generate income through other means (mainly conference events), alternative revenue streams have to be explored to diversify the site and attract non-golf customers.”

Of the 18 proposed dwellings, none will be affordable housing.

The planning statement claims: “Given that the proposed development has been carefully considered to deliver the required profit to enable the golf clubhouse to expand, if the council was going to demand affordable housing as well, the proposed housing development would need to be incrementally larger.

“There is no additional space for further housing in the vicinity of the site and therefore, if the council wants affordable housing, it would need to be elsewhere and subject to an entirely different consideration.”

Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council has received 30 letters and 46 comments about the application.

Of the 30 letters received, 23 were in support of the application, with only seven letters of objection.

Raymond Morris, who supports the proposal, said: “I believe the hotel will add a much-needed amenity to the North Basingstoke area.

“The continued availability of the golf course is an asset to the area too.

“The building and sale of the houses will supplement the financial stability of the golf course and bring needed housing to the area.”

The objection letters raise concern for wildlife in the area.

Russell Warren said: “These small woodlands hold an abundance of wildlife away from people.

“I believe the wildlife finds safety.

“Destroying the trees, plants and these animals’ natural habitat for someone to make a bit of money is immoral.”

Wildlife was also one of the concerns raised by David Simpson, who wrote: “These woods are home to nesting birds – red kites, owls, green woodpeckers, greater spotted woodpeckers, jays – to name a few.

“The development would also have a catastrophic effect on other wildlife, ie deer – both red and muntjack – toads, frogs, bats etc.

“I have a health and safety issue regarding golf balls landing in the woodland.

“If homes were built here, there would be a real danger to the properties, but, more concerning, to their owners and their children. Flying golf balls can seriously maim and in some cases, cause life-changing/life-threatening injuries.”

Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council is due to make a decision on the plans on October 3.