Euan in quest to beat bullies

AN Ashford Hill Primary School pupil is raising money for the SAFE charity by walking 105 miles over the summer holidays.

Euan Dalgarno started his challenge by walking one mile around the school grounds on Tuesday, July 17.

SAFE is a service for young people in the Thames Valley who are affected by crime, which includes being bullied at school or online.

The 10-year-old wanted to raise money for this charity in particular as it gave him counselling after he was bullied at a previous school, which resulted in anxiety and sleeping disorders.

His mother, Rachel Dalgarno, said: “Euan has said that changing schools was the best thing.

“You wouldn’t recognise him now if you had seen him before.

“He wanted to raise money for this charity to help another child who is going through the same thing he went through.

“He chose 105 miles, as his older sister raised money for her school two years ago by walking 100 miles.

“He wanted to up the challenge and he has already super-exceeded the amount we thought he would raise.”

Mrs Dalgarno added: “He has had 24 weeks of going to bed and staying there all night.

“He recently went on a school residential to Minstead in the New Forest for a week and had a great time.

“Six months ago we were worried this wasn’t going to happen, but it gave him great confidence knowing he didn’t need us in the night to reassure him.”

Euan initially wanted to drum up £300, but has smashed that target by raising more than £1,000.

To donate, visit https://localgiving.org/fundraising/euans105milewalk/