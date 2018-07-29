Bouncy Bruce the Husky looking for new home

TEN-month-old husky Bruce is active and playful and loves to be out and about exploring or playing with his canine friends.

Dogs Trust Newbury rehoming centre manager Nicki Barrow said: “Bruce is a joy to have here at the centre. He is a charming young boy who is full of fun and energy.

“He keeps the staff entertained and offers our other canines a great friend to bounce around with.

“Bruce would thrive in an active home that can provide mental stimulation, as well as the exercise.

“He is a very keen learner and has had some good basic training while being here with us, but would love owners who are happy to continue to do this in the home and help him grow into a wonderful family addition.

“Bruce could potentially be left for a few hours once he settles into home life – he can be worried by traffic, so would prefer a quieter area away from busy roads.

“He is looking to share his new home with another dog, one who is playful, but can also help teach him how to be a dog.

“Any children in the home would need to be 14 years or over.”

If you think you can help Bruce, call Dogs Trust Newbury on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk