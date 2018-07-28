Fifi survives being shot in the stomach

A THATCHAM family are raising funds to help recoup the costs of an operation after their pet cat was shot.

Ten-year-old Fifi has been a part of Gavin Hayden’s family since she was a kitten.

But on the evening of July 10, they were left devastated after someone shot her.

Mr Hayden said that Fifi had not shown any signs of distress when she came home at 10.30pm.

However, he added that when they picked her up they saw blood flowing from her belly.

Fifi was taken to the vet, who was unable to determine whether the pellet had perforated her stomach without opening her up.

Mr Hayden said: “I literally told my son that ‘we’ve got to leave it 24 hours’ as the pellet is in the stomach lining.

“It has to be someone within the vicinity as she doesn’t go far. It has to be in the area.

“I know it’s just a cat, but she’s part of my family – not just a pet.

“The police didn’t really want to know. They said ‘we’ve logged it’ and the RSPCA said ‘we’ve logged it’.

However, the cost of saving Fifi is nearly £1,000.

The pellet had perforated Fifi’s stomach and spleen, passing into the small intestine.

Mr Hayden said that Fifi’s operation went well and she is now recovering.

He wants to raise awareness of the cruel act and to help cover the costs of the operation.

He has set up a donation page at www.gofundme.com/operations-for-our-cat-fifi