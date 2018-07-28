Newbury Samaritans raise awareness

SAMARITANS took to the streets of Newbury on Saturday to mark the charity’s annual awareness day.

Newbury branch director Jerry Dixon said: “Our awareness day is about meeting the people in our local community to explain more about what we do.

“Many people are surprised to learn that the Newbury branch of Samaritans is run entirely by volunteers and we rely entirely on local fundraising to meet the operating costs of the centre.

“It was great to speak to so many people and to hear touching words of appreciation for the work we do.”

There was a giant 24-hour clock to highlight the fact that the service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

In exchange for a donation, visitors could spin the hand of the clock and, if it stopped on 24 or 7, they won a prize.

The day raised £560, which will be put towards the cost of running the branch.