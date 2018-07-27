Dubai International Arabian Races return to Newbury

THIS coming Sunday (29th), Newbury Racecourse will once again host the Dubai International Arabian Raceday as the world's most prestigious racing takes place.

The event, dedicated to Purebred Arabians returns to Newbury under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance.

The day's racing begins at 2.05pm with prize money of more than £190,000 on offer during the eight-race programme, which has attracted the best of Arabian horses from the UK, Europe and the Middle East, over the years.

The highlight of the afternoon is the Shadwell Dubai International Stakes, a Group 1PA event for Purebred Arabians four-years-old and over and run over a distance of a mile and a quarter with prize money of £58,000 on offer.

Admission is free and there are 1000s of free gifts for those arriving early plus the chance to win a vast array of valuable prizes, including a brand-new car.

What prizes are on offer

The winner of the Best Dressed Lady competition and a friend will jet off to Dubai in style, courtesy Emirates Airline to enjoy five luxurious nights in one of Rotana's five-star properties.

Sophie Rose, a lifestyle and fashion blogger will be on hand to help the 12 finalists who will be invited to the winners enclosure after race seven.

Three runners-up will be presented with exquisite jewellery sets crafted in Dubai, while the winner will receive her ticket abroad.

Creative kids can win an iPad in the Best Homemade Children's Hat competition while there are also prizes for runners-up.

An iPad is also on offer for the best selfie competition and photos should be sent on Twitter to @DIA_Races using the hashtag #DIARDay2018

State of the art mobile phones, courtesy of Jebel Ali Racecourse will also be up for grabs while a brand-new Citroen C1 Vti 68 will also be on offer for those who wish to enter a free draw.

Entry to the racecourse will be open from 12 midday with free admission and scratch cards will be handed out on arrival will entitle racegoers to collect a free goodie bag packed with toys and gadgets.

Jebel Ali Racecourse will be gifting specially produced Jebel Ali branded merchandise to those arriving early.

The first race takes place at 2.05pm and will go on until the last race at 5.55pm.