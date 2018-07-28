Crusaders finish pre-season with narrow win against Bracknell

A SECOND half goal from Hungerford Town full-back Matt Jones ensured that they finished their pre-season schedule with a win.

Crusaders left-back, Jones scored the games first and only goal after linking up well with Harvey Bradbury to slot the ball home from close range.

Ian Herring's side finished their preparations with the 1-0 win ahead of a trip to St Albans City in the National League South next weekend.

Bradbury had the games first chance as he picked up a loose ball from a defensive mistake, but his shot was easy for Bracknell goalkeeper, Mark Scott.

Moments later, Crusaders winger Ramone Rose found space on the right wing to fire from distance, but Scott got down well to deny the attacker.

Bradbury should have scored the opening goal of the afternoon as the Watford loanee took advantage of a mistake from Bracknell defender, Matt Day.

The Crusaders striker rounded keeper Scott but was cut off by a Bracknell defender before striking at goal.

On the half hour mark, Bracknell should have done better with their chance as Johnny Hathaway's cross was met by Joe Carter, but the latter couldn't keep his header down.

Former Hungerford player, Scott Rees almost scored on his return, bur keeper Jokull Andresson was quick to come off his line and clear the ball from danger.

Bradbury went close once again as he attempted to chip the ball over Scott but the wind seemingly helped it wide.

After the interval, Rose did well to test Bracknell substitute keeper, Chris Grace as he fired from distance, but the shot was tipped over the crossbar.

The breakthrough came after 55 minutes as a Hungerford trialist played a through ball to Jones and after a flick from Bradbury, the full-back slotted the ball home from 10-yards out.

At the other end, Bracknell alost responded as Seb Bowerman forced Andresson into a low save from close range free-kick.

Crusaders boss, Herring almost added a second for his side, but his shot at the edge of the box was easy for Grace to collect.

Chances for Bracknell were few and far between towards the end of the 90 minutes as they held on to their slim lead.