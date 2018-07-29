Peslier claims four victories at the Dubai International Arabian Raceday

DESPITE the wind and rain, almost 6,000 people turned out at Newbury Racecourse as the 2018 Dubai International Arabian Races took place on Sunday with eight races throughout the afternoon.

The raceday, dedicated to Purebred Arabians returned to West Berkshire under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance.

It was a day for France jockey Olivier Peslier to remember as he secured a total of four victories over the course of the afternoon.

Peslier, from Château-Gontier, France had winners with Tahirwah, Al Chammy, Joudh and Nafees.

In the first race of the afternoon, it was 20/1 Taqdeeraat who crossed the line first, narrowly ahead of second place, Rafeef.

Their was a late jockey change on the winning horse as Harry Bentley replaced Liam Jones who was originally due to ride the Phillip Collington trained horse.

In third place was Anfaas while favourite prior to the start Al Kaaser, finished fourth.

It was a comfortable win for No And No Al Maury in race two of the afternoon as H.H Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum enjoyed a second successive winner.

In second place, Emiraaty finished ahead of Laheeb in third and Ezzahra Du Breuil in fourth.

The third race produced a dramatic conclusion as Tahirwah and Zoe Di Gallura crossed the line together, resulting in a photo finish and a stewards enquiry.

As a result of the enquiry, it was confirmed that Tahirwah, owned by the Royal Cavalry of Oman took first place ahead of Italy's Zoe Di Gallura.

Meanwhile, Hadiyah finished third ahead of Ensiab in fourth.

In the Jebel Ali Racecourse Za'abeel International Stakes, Al Chammy crossed the line in first ahead of Ahzar in second place.

It was the first Group 1 PA race of the afternoon as the Royal Cavalry of Oman claimed a second successive winner of the afternoon.

Joudh claimed first place in the Shadwell Arabian Stallions Hatta International Stakes, finishing ahead of Sharesa in second and Eiman Du Loup in third.

Olivier Peslier was riding Joudh and secured his third successive win of the afternoon.

Race six resulted in another victory for Peslier as he lead Nafees to victory in the Shadwell Dubai International Stakes.

Al Mouwaffak (9/1) came across the line in second while second favourite Mehdaaf Athbah came third.

In the penultimate race of the afternoon, a second photo finish determined the winner.

Saleemah at 9/2 secured the victory ahead of Halib Des Forges in second.

In the final race of the afternoon, 16 horses took to the field but it was Mersal who crossed the line first ahead of Paramer Angel in second.

