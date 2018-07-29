"Erratic" driver tried to force another car off the road

AN "erratic" driver tried to force another car off the M4 during a road rage incident.

At around 2.15pm on Wednesday July 25 the victim, a man in his twenties, was driving a white Nissan Cabster from Pangbourne to Reading on the M4.

He was being followed by another car, a black BMW X5, which police say was being driven erratically.

During the incident, the driver of the BMW hit the Nissan with a ball bearing from a catapult and tried to get the car off the road.

No-one was injured and it is being treated as an isolated incident.

A 28-year-old man from Reading has been arrested on suspicion of making threats to life and has been released on police bail until August 22.

Thames Valley Police is now appealing for witnesses to offences including dangerous driving.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Rachel Belsher, based at Reading Police Station, said: “This was a very distressing incident for the victim.

“As this happened in the middle of the day, when the M4 is busy, it is likely there is a number of witnesses who saw this happen.

“We would encourage anyone with information relating to this incident to please get in touch.

“You can do this by calling the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting reference ‘43180227734’.

“If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 500 111 or you can you can make a report online.”