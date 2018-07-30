Appeal following aggravated theft from a nurse in Thatcham

POLICE want to trace two men who stole a vehicle from a nurse in Thatcham.

A silver Toyota Yaris was stolen from The Broadway between 1.45pm on Saturday, July 21 and 6am the following day.

Officers were called at around 6am on Sunday as the vehicle was involved in a road traffic collision in The Henrys in Thatcham.

Two men left the scene.

The first man is described as white and aged between 16 and 18. He was wearing grey trousers.

The second is also described as white and aged between 16 and 18. He was wearing dark trousers.

Investigating officer PC Matthew Tulett said: "I would like to talk to anyone who saw or heard what happened either in The Broadway on the Saturday night or in The Henrys on Sunday morning.

"If you think you know who the people described are, please get in touch with us.

"The vehicle was being used by a nurse, and this theft meant she was unable to work and care for patients.

"If you have information about the incident, please contact the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting the reference 43180223592.

"If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 500 111 or you can you can make a report online."

