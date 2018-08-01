Campaign to help reimburse the pensioner conned out of £1,000

A TADLEY pensioner who was conned out of £1,000 has been given £600 back after a campaign by two kind-hearted strangers.

Pauline Norris, from Silchester, and Basingstoke resident Cat Braybrooke, set up a fundraising page to try and reimburse the 85-year-old.

On July 6, the resident, who lives in Elmhurst, was approached by three men who claimed his roof needed cleaning. He agreed to the work, at a cost of £100.

However, unnecessary work was added and the price soared to £1,850.

The pensioner paid them £1,000, which he had in the home.

Ms Norris said: “Cat and I have just been to meet the lovely gentleman and his wife who got scammed out of the money.

“They were choked up over the generosity of everyone and wanted us to express their extreme thanks to you all. They said that it has restored their faith in humans.

“Cat and I came away with an inner glow after receiving very big hugs and kisses from them both and everyone who dontated should also have that inner glow.”

Ms Braybrooke and Ms Norris had not met before setting up the page, but both wanted to help the man – even though they didn’t know him.

Ms Norris said: “Cat received a phone call from the man last week.

“He was pretty shaken up by it. He has got dementia as well.

“He said ‘no one will pay’ and ‘that I was a stupid fool being conned that way’.”

Police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the work being carried out.

They are hopeful they have a lead on the three men involved after residents and shops provided CCTV footage of them. They are also trying to identify a vehicle that was parked in Stephens Road, Tadley.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, using the reference number 44180255148.