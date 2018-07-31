Melledew hits stunner as Thatcham edge out Tadley

TOM Melledew's second half pile driver saw Thatcham Town continue their pre-season preparations with a 1-0 victory against local neighbours Tadley Calleva.

The Town skipper opened the deadlock with only 15 minutes remaining as he hit his shot in off the crossbar to beat the Tadley goalkeeper.

Thatcham were coming into the game after a 1-0 victory against AFC Stoneham on Saturday but Tadley were without a game last weekend.

It was James Tennant who had the games first real chance as he was played through on goal from the left before attempting to chip the ball past Freddie Gee.

However, the Tadley keeper stood his ground to keep out his former teammate.

Minutes later, at the other end, Danny Vickers should have done better with his chance as his effort from 25-yards out went well wide of the goal.

The Kingfishers were boosted by the return of Tom Moran who was making his first pre-season appearance of the season and the centre-half almost opened the scoring.

After Andy Jenkinson's shot at goal was deflected, Lewis Coyle fired in the corner from the right and it was Moran who leaped above everyone to head just wide.

On the half hour mark, a Tadley trialist made Kingfishers keeper Chris Rackley work as his low shot from distance almost found the bottom right corner.

Jenkinson almost found the top corner five minutes before the break as he linked up well with Coyle before striking a volley first time.

Chances were few and far between in the second half with both sides making a number of changes to their squads.

However, with 15 minutes remaining Kingfishers captain Melledew connected superbly to smash the ball in off the cross bar from 30-yards.

The goal from the captain was the final chance of the game as Thatcham held on to another pre-season victory.

For Danny Robinson's side, a trip to Whitchurch United awaits on Wednesday evening, while Tadley open their Wessex Premier account on Saturday with a home game against Fareham Town.