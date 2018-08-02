In this week's Newbury Weekly News...
Thu, 02 Aug 2018
IN this week's Newbury Weekly News, a double rapist is caught twice with young girls in his car.
In other news, a Newbury woman who performed a sex act with a stranger on a train has appeared in court.
Meanwhile, we gather reaction to housing plans for Bayer's former offices.
Plus, would you enter a council-run lottery?
In Hungerford, the carnival is making a return.
Plus, the devastation of tree felling along the railway line is apparent from our dramatic photo.
In Thatcham, Network Rail has responded to claims made by developers proposing a bridge over the railway.
And on the Hampshire pages, a local explorer warns of Lyme disease and Downton Abbey to return to Highclere.
NoisyNortherner
02/08/2018 - 10:10
*reads the first two headlines* Stay classy Newbury.
