In this week's Newbury Weekly News...

In this week's Newbury Weekly News...

IN this week's Newbury Weekly News, a double rapist is caught twice with young girls in his car.

In other news, a Newbury woman who performed a sex act with a stranger on a train has appeared in court. 

Meanwhile, we gather reaction to housing plans for Bayer's former offices. 

Plus, would you enter a council-run lottery? 

In Hungerford, the carnival is making a return.

Plus, the devastation of tree felling along the railway line is apparent from our dramatic photo.

In Thatcham, Network Rail has responded to claims made by developers proposing a bridge over the railway.

And on the Hampshire pages, a local explorer warns of Lyme disease and Downton Abbey to return to Highclere. 

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

  • NoisyNortherner

    02/08/2018 - 10:10

    *reads the first two headlines* Stay classy Newbury.

