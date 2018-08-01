Man attacked with horse lead in Lambourn

Police have appealed for witnesses following an assault on The Broadway in Lambourn.



Between around 2.30pm and 3pm on Saturday, July 28, outside the Lambourn pharmacy, a man was punched and kicked before being hit with a horse lead to the head and back.



The victim attended the Great Western Hospital in Swindon but has since been discharged.

A 28-year-old local man was arrested in connection with the incident and has been released under police bail until Monday 20 August.



Investigating officer PC Craig Thomas, based at Newbury police station, said: "I am keen to speak to the woman who we believe was sitting in a red coloured car near to the pharmacy who may have witnessed the incident.



"If anyone has any information relating to this offence, please get in touch either online https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ quoting reference number 43180231137, by calling 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."



