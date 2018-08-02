Battle Proms this weekend

BATTLE Proms will be making its return to Highclere Castle on Saturday evening.

The musical programme will be introduced by the Evening Gun Salute with a volley of shots from a vintage 13-pounder field gun and a flypast by a Spitfire.

The evening will end with an uplifting and inspiring celebration of soul-stirring classical favourites, performed by the New English Concert Orchestra.

The annual event, with the real Downton Abbey as the backdrop, will entertain with a First World War cavalry demonstration, a display by the Red Devils – the Parachute Regiment and British Army’s official display team – and The Vignettes singing vintage favourites.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.battleproms.com/venues-dates/highclere-castle-saturday-4-august-2018.aspx or you can pay by cash on the gate.