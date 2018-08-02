Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Battle Proms this weekend

Highclere hosts this iconic event

BATTLE Proms will be making its return to Highclere Castle on Saturday evening. 

The musical programme will be introduced by the Evening Gun Salute with a volley of shots from a vintage 13-pounder field gun and a flypast by a Spitfire. 

The evening will end with an uplifting and inspiring celebration of soul-stirring classical favourites, performed by the New English Concert Orchestra.

The annual event, with the real Downton Abbey as the backdrop, will entertain with a First World War cavalry demonstration, a display by the Red Devils – the Parachute Regiment and British Army’s official display team – and The Vignettes singing vintage favourites. 

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.battleproms.com/venues-dates/highclere-castle-saturday-4-august-2018.aspx or you can pay by cash on the gate.

