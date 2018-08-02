Drive ban after refusing breath test

A NEWBURY woman who refused to take a breath test has been banned from driving.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, July 24, was 54-year-old Tanya Teresa David, of Sayers Close.

She initially denied being the driver of a vehicle in Hectors Way, Newbury, who failed without reasonable excuse to provide a breath specimen for analysis on February 18.

However, she subsequently changed her plea and admitted the offence.

Ms David was made subject to a 12-month community order with 150 hours unpaid community work requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement.

In addition, she was ordered to pay £325 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £85.

Finally, Ms David was banned from driving for 36 months.